Black Bear And Fond Du Luth Casinos Select Quick Custom Intelligence Enterprise Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Black Bear and Fond Du Luth Casinos are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership that is set to transform the gaming and hospitality landscape in the Minnesota market. This dynamic collaboration represents an exciting fusion of advanced technology and exceptional guest experiences, with Black Bear and Fond Du Luth Casinos leading the charge. By leveraging QCI's cutting-edge data analytics platform, the partnership aims to redefine how casinos operate, providing unparalleled insights into player behavior, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering personalized guest experiences like never before. This bold move positions Black Bear and Fond Du Luth Casinos at the forefront of innovation, setting a new standard in how technology can drive the future of gaming and hospitality.

This partnership marks the beginning of a new era, where the seamless integration of artificial intelligence, data-driven decision-making, and world-class service will create an unmatched environment for entertainment and hospitality in the region.

Morgan Fritzinger, Director of Marketing for the Black Bear and Fond Du Luth Casinos, shared her excitement about this partnership, stating, "We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with QCI. The QCI platform is truly a game-changer for our host and marketing departments, and we're confident it will not only optimize our operations but also enhance the quality of service and entertainment we provide to our valued guests. With QCI's innovative solutions, we're poised to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience in the Minnesota market. This partnership perfectly aligns with our commitment to excellence and innovation."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, expressed his satisfaction with this newly established partnership, stating, "We place immense value on partnerships that are built on mutual respect, a shared vision, and a strong commitment to innovation. Our collaboration with Black Bear and Fond Du Luth Casinos exemplifies this kind of relationship. From the very beginning, we have been deeply impressed by the Black Bear and Fond Du Luth Casinos team's dedication, their passion for excellence, and their relentless focus on delivering extraordinary guest experiences. I am incredibly proud of what we have already achieved together and even more excited for the future. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to set new benchmarks in the Minnesota market, and I am confident that together, we will redefine what's possible in the gaming and hospitality industry."

ABOUT Black Bear Casino and Fond Du Luth Casinos

Black Bear Casino Resort, located in Carlton, Minnesota, and Fond-du-Luth Casino, situated in the heart of downtown Duluth near Lake Superior's vibrant tourist district, are premier gaming and entertainment destinations owned and operated by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Together, these properties offer a dynamic blend of gaming, dining, lodging, and live entertainment, while honoring the cultural heritage and economic strength of the Fond du Lac Band. Committed to excellence in guest service and community impact, both casinos serve as proud tributes to the resilience and vision of the Ojibwe people. For more information, visit or call (218) 878-BEAR (2327) or and (218) 720-5100.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354