Marc Botham Of Jamf Honored As A 2025 Inclusive Channel Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Marc Botham, Vice President, Global Channel Sales, as an Inclusive Channel Leader for 2025. This CRN list spotlights vendor, distributor, and solution provider executives helping to create greater equity across the IT channel.

Each of the honorees is dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion within their organizations, the IT channel, and the entire industry. With this list, CRN highlights the importance of championing and building diversity and belonging in the channel ecosystem.

"The honorees on this year's Inclusive Channel Leaders list set a powerful example," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "They advance meaningful change by amplifying a multitude of voices and fostering company cultures where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We're inspired by their impact and appreciate their efforts to lead the way in advancing inclusion and building a stronger IT channel."

"Marc's recognition as a CRN Inclusive Channel Leader reflects his unwavering commitment to building an inclusive channel ecosystem that empowers partners of all backgrounds," said Liz Benz, Chief Sales Officer, Jamf. "His leadership has been crucial in strengthening a channel program that not only drives business success but also promotes equity and inclusion across our partner network. This recognition validates our ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive technology community."

The 2025 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine and online.

