Marc Botham Of Jamf Honored As A 2025 Inclusive Channel Leader
Each of the honorees is dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion within their organizations, the IT channel, and the entire industry. With this list, CRN highlights the importance of championing and building diversity and belonging in the channel ecosystem.
"The honorees on this year's Inclusive Channel Leaders list set a powerful example," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "They advance meaningful change by amplifying a multitude of voices and fostering company cultures where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We're inspired by their impact and appreciate their efforts to lead the way in advancing inclusion and building a stronger IT channel."
"Marc's recognition as a CRN Inclusive Channel Leader reflects his unwavering commitment to building an inclusive channel ecosystem that empowers partners of all backgrounds," said Liz Benz, Chief Sales Officer, Jamf. "His leadership has been crucial in strengthening a channel program that not only drives business success but also promotes equity and inclusion across our partner network. This recognition validates our ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive technology community."
The 2025 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine and online at .
About Jamf
Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
