Indian Federation Of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) Launches Official Website & Mobile App

NEWDELHI, INDIA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT ), India's largest national collective representing gig and app-based transport and delivery workers, is proud to announce the launch of its official website and mobile application. These platforms will act as powerful new tools to organize, empower, and support Gig Workers & Platform Workers employed by companies such as Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and other app-based service providers across India.Currently active in 22 states, IFAT works relentlessly to safeguard the rights and dignity of millions of Gig Workers & Platform Workers who keep India moving and connected.A Federation Born from Struggle and SolidarityIFAT's roots lie in the collective struggles of India's Gig Workers & Platform Workers.The federation was established at a historic national conference held in Mumbai on 19th–20th December 2019. Right from its founding, IFAT has been at the forefront of demanding government-backed insurance, the creation of a welfare board for drivers, and the implementation of a minimum price per kilometer for transport workers.When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, IFAT called on companies to ensure personal protective equipment (PPE) for drivers and delivery partners who worked on the frontlines. The federation also demanded that the government extend insurance cover to all gig transport workers.Major Protests & Legal Battles for Gig Workers & Platform Workers' RightsSince its inception, IFAT has consistently mobilized workers and fought for their rights:. June 2020: Over 38,000 workers participated in nationwide protests demanding fair pay, insurance, and protection during the pandemic.. Privacy Concerns: IFAT strongly objected to companies forcing drivers to download the Aarogya Setu contact tracing app, arguing that it could be misused for surveillance.. September 2020: Swiggy delivery partners organized a strike under IFAT, demanding the reinstatement of their previous payment system that fairly compensated longer-distance deliveries.. February 2021: IFAT led widespread strikes across Telangana, Hyderabad, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Gujarat, Chennai, and Odisha, pushing for fare hikes to offset the soaring cost of fuel.. September 2021: IFAT filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court of India, demanding that Gig Workers & Platform Workers be recognized as employees under the Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, 2008, so they can receive comprehensive social security coverage.New Digital Platforms to Empower MillionsThe newly launched website and mobile app will serve as a central hub for Gig Workers & Platform Workers to:✅ Learn about their legal rights and entitlements✅ Connect with local unions and state representatives✅ Get support with grievances and legal aid✅ Stay updated on protests, negotiations, and policy campaigns✅ Join the collective movement to push for fair pay, social security, and better working conditionsLeadership Pledges to Continue the FightMr. Prashant B. Sawardekar, National President of IFAT, said:“This launch is a landmark moment for India's Gig Workers & Platform Workers. These workers are the backbone of our cities and digital economy. Through this website and app, we will reach every gig worker who deserves respect, security, and fair pay.”Mr. Sawardekar also strongly reiterated IFAT's key demands for all gig and platform workers across India:1.A dedicated law for all Gig Workers & Platform Workers to protect their rights under clear legal frameworks.2.Social security for all gig and platform workers, including insurance, health cover, accident benefits, and pensions.3.Policies to ensure fair wages that truly reflect their costs and hard work.Adv. Udaykumar Ambonkar, National General Secretary, added:“Our demands are clear: increase fares and incentives to match rising costs, and ensure comprehensive social security. We will keep fighting until every app-based worker is treated with dignity and justice.”IFAT's Core Demands📌 Fair Fares: An immediate increase in base fares and transparent pricing to ensure that drivers and delivery partners earn a sustainable income.📌 Social Security: Access to insurance, health benefits, accident coverage, and pensions for all Gig Workers & Platform Workers, backed by law and enforced effectively.📌 Worker Protection: Strong safeguards against unfair deactivations, surveillance, and exploitation by digital platforms.Join the Movement - Let's Build a Fairer Gig Economy TogetherIFAT invites every app-based transport and delivery worker in India to become part of this growing national movement for worker justice and social security.Contact – Mr. Prashant B. Sawardekar (National President, IFAT )Email – ...Mobile - 8976516999

