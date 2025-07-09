Wyoming Governor Unveils Community-Driven Chair's Initiative At The National Forum On Education Policy

Gov. Mark Gordon launches Community Hubs for Addressing Needs for Greater Education (CHANGE) - a community-driven education initiative to drive locally owned change.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon launched his Chair's Initiative at the opening plenary session of the National Forum on Education Policy in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gov. Gordon assumes his role as 2025-2027 Education Commission of the States Chair following Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's 2023-2025 tenure.

Recognizing communities hold invaluable knowledge, relationships and aspirations, Gov. Gordon designed this initiative to empower communities in crafting and advancing their own education visions and to support policymakers in ensuring systems are more aligned, responsive and future-ready. This is founded by the idea that empowered communities often develop deeper ownership over their local systems, which can lead to smarter investments and more sustainable education outcomes.

Gov. Gordon said, "Even the best-designed reforms can stall out if they aren't grounded in the lived experience of educators, families and students. And that disconnect, between good ideas and practical implementation, is where progress too often dies on the vine."

Building off lessons learned from the Reimaging and Innovating the Delivery of Education Initiative (RIDE), his two-year Chair's Initiative will:

Provide a framework for engaging key community members in establishing a local vision for education and think through opportunities and challenges specific to their context.Identify state policy levers to support local solutions, capacity building and implementation for state policymakers.

During his term, Education Commission of the States will work alongside the governor to create key resources and engagement opportunities that help states learn from innovative strategies and model successful efforts in their own communities.

Education Commission of the States is thrilled to welcome Gov. Gordon's leadership over the next two years. "When we listen to and invest in locally led solutions, we don't just improve education - we make it more relevant, resilient and lasting. Education Commission of the States is proud to support Gov. Gordon's CHANGE initiative and help states turn community-driven ideas into impactful, sustainable policy," said ECS President José Muñoz.

Education Commission of the States (ECS) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for attaining education excellence for all by helping state leaders identify, develop and implement public education policy that addresses the current and future needs of a learning society. Learn more at ecs.

Every two years, Education Commission of the States' Nominating Committee reviews candidates and votes on the next Chair-Elect - alternating between Democrat and Republican governors each term.

