KROGER TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET IN FOREST PARK
|
WHAT:
|
Kroger Teamsters Practice Picket
|
|
|
WHO:
|
Rank-and-file Kroger Teamsters, community, labor, clergy, and elected officials
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, July 10, 2025
|
|
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
Kroger Drivers Entrance and Exit
|
|
2000 Anvil Block Road
|
|
Forest Park, GA
|
|
|
VISUALS:
|
Kroger Teamsters picketing and holding signs that say, "Kroger Teamsters Ready to Strike," and "Stocked with Solidarity."
Media Contact:
Lena Melentijevic; (347) 208-2279
[email protected]
