Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KROGER TEAMSTERS TO PRACTICE PICKET IN FOREST PARK


2025-07-09 04:46:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Georgia Drivers Demand Fair, Timely First Contract

FOREST PARK, Ga., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 528 at Kroger will hold a practice picket on Thursday, July 10, at 10 a.m. to show they're ready to fight for a strong first contract. Drivers at the Forest Park Fulfillment Center are responsible for delivering products to Kroger distribution centers across the South.

Workers at the Forest Park facility voted overwhelmingly to join the Teamsters last year. In June, the group voted to authorize a strike as a result of the company's failure to offer a fair contract. The workers are demanding an agreement that will deliver fair wages, good benefits, and enforceable protections on the job.

WHAT:

Kroger Teamsters Practice Picket


WHO:

Rank-and-file Kroger Teamsters, community, labor, clergy, and elected officials


WHEN:

Thursday, July 10, 2025


10 a.m. – 12 p.m.


WHERE:

Kroger Drivers Entrance and Exit

2000 Anvil Block Road

Forest Park, GA


VISUALS:

Kroger Teamsters picketing and holding signs that say, "Kroger Teamsters Ready to Strike," and "Stocked with Solidarity."

Media Contact:
 Lena Melentijevic; (347) 208-2279
 [email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

