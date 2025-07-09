Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For June 2025
|
Assets Under Management
|
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
5/31/2025
|
Flows
|
App/(Dep)
|
Distributions
|
6/30/2025
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advisory
|
$20,299
|
($526)
|
$272
|
-
|
$20,045
|
Subadvisory
|
14,321
|
(19)
|
96
|
(57)
|
14,341
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
34,620
|
(545)
|
368
|
(57)
|
34,386
|
Open-end Funds
|
42,598
|
260
|
456
|
(352)
|
42,962
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,397
|
101
|
141
|
(51)
|
11,588
|
Total AUM
|
$88,615
|
($184)
|
$965
|
($460)
|
$88,936
About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.
