Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For June 2025


2025-07-09 04:46:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $88.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $321 million from assets under management of $88.6 billion at May 31, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $965 million, partially offset by distributions of $460 million and net outflows of $184 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

5/31/2025

Flows

App/(Dep)

Distributions

6/30/2025

Institutional Accounts:




Advisory

$20,299

($526)

$272

-

$20,045

Subadvisory

14,321

(19)

96

(57)

14,341

Total Institutional Accounts

34,620

(545)

368

(57)

34,386

Open-end Funds

42,598

260

456

(352)

42,962

Closed-end Funds

11,397

101

141

(51)

11,588

Total AUM

$88,615

($184)

$965

($460)

$88,936

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09072025003732001241ID1109781423

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search