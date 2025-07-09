Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For June 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $88.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $321 million from assets under management of $88.6 billion at May 31, 2025. The increase was due to market appreciation of $965 million, partially offset by distributions of $460 million and net outflows of $184 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 5/31/2025 Flows App/(Dep) Distributions 6/30/2025 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $20,299 ($526) $272 - $20,045 Subadvisory 14,321 (19) 96 (57) 14,341 Total Institutional Accounts 34,620 (545) 368 (57) 34,386 Open-end Funds 42,598 260 456 (352) 42,962 Closed-end Funds 11,397 101 141 (51) 11,588 Total AUM $88,615 ($184) $965 ($460) $88,936

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

