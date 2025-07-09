Nexpoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF ) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 6891136. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, href="" rel="nofollow" nexpoin (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, August 14, 2025, by dialing 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 609- 800- 9909 and entering passcode 6891136.

The Company plans to issue a press release with second quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "NREF" and "NREF-PRA," respectively, primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, promissory notes, revolving credit facilities and stock warrants. More information about the Company is available at href="" rel="nofollow" nexpoin .

