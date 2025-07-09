Unimarket To Host Live Webinar, Centralized Or Decentralized Procurement? Finding The Sweet Spot Between Control & Agility On July 17, 2025
Industry leaders from George Fox University and Seton Hall University to share real-world lessons on balancing procurement control and flexibility
CARLSBAD, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket , a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management solutions, today announced a new live webinar designed to help colleges and universities tackle one of the most debated questions in procurement strategy: Should procurement be centralized for maximum oversight and spend leverage, or decentralized to empower departments with speed and agility?
Titled " Centralized or Decentralized Procurement? Finding the Sweet Spot Between Control & Agility ," the free thought leadership session will take place on July 17, 2025, at 2 PM ET | 11 AM PT . The webinar will bring together seasoned procurement leaders who have navigated this complex balance on their own campuses.
Featured speakers include:
-
Frank Charles, MBA , Director of Purchasing and Administrative Services, George Fox University
James Ferguson, MBA , Director of Procurement, Seton Hall University
Christopher Rust, APPM , Former Director of Purchasing at Connecticut College & Mount Holyoke College and Director of Consulting Services, Unimarket
"Finding the right balance between centralized and decentralized procurement is a challenge for nearly every institution we work with," said Darren Blakely, Executive Vice President at Unimarket . "We're excited to bring together respected leaders like Frank and James to share practical examples, lessons learned, and frameworks that institutions can put to use immediately."
Attendees will learn:
-
The key benefits and trade-offs of centralized and decentralized models
Hidden costs and compliance risks to watch out for
How hybrid approaches can deliver the best of both worlds
Real examples from campuses that have modernized their procurement structures
A practical framework for evaluating the right approach based on institutional culture, goals, and resources
The live webinar session is designed for procurement professionals, registrars, finance leaders, sourcing managers, and anyone involved in improving procurement strategy at colleges and universities.
Registration is open now: decentralized-procurement
About Unimarket
Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices. To schedule a demo of Unimarket's Source-to-Pay suite of software products, visit Unimarket.
Media Contact:
Lou Hughes
Moving Minds
[email protected]
(561) 508-0128
SOURCE UnimarketWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment