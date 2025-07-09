Unimarket To Host Live Webinar, Centralized Or Decentralized Procurement? Finding The Sweet Spot Between Control & Agility On July 17, 2025

Industry leaders from George Fox University and Seton Hall University to share real-world lessons on balancing procurement control and flexibility

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket , a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management solutions, today announced a new live webinar designed to help colleges and universities tackle one of the most debated questions in procurement strategy: Should procurement be centralized for maximum oversight and spend leverage, or decentralized to empower departments with speed and agility?

Titled " Centralized or Decentralized Procurement? Finding the Sweet Spot Between Control & Agility ," the free thought leadership session will take place on July 17, 2025, at 2 PM ET | 11 AM PT . The webinar will bring together seasoned procurement leaders who have navigated this complex balance on their own campuses.

Featured speakers include:



Frank Charles, MBA , Director of Purchasing and Administrative Services, George Fox University

James Ferguson, MBA , Director of Procurement, Seton Hall University Christopher Rust, APPM , Former Director of Purchasing at Connecticut College & Mount Holyoke College and Director of Consulting Services, Unimarket

"Finding the right balance between centralized and decentralized procurement is a challenge for nearly every institution we work with," said Darren Blakely, Executive Vice President at Unimarket . "We're excited to bring together respected leaders like Frank and James to share practical examples, lessons learned, and frameworks that institutions can put to use immediately."

Attendees will learn:



The key benefits and trade-offs of centralized and decentralized models

Hidden costs and compliance risks to watch out for

How hybrid approaches can deliver the best of both worlds

Real examples from campuses that have modernized their procurement structures A practical framework for evaluating the right approach based on institutional culture, goals, and resources

The live webinar session is designed for procurement professionals, registrars, finance leaders, sourcing managers, and anyone involved in improving procurement strategy at colleges and universities.

Registration is open now: decentralized-procurement

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices. To schedule a demo of Unimarket's Source-to-Pay suite of software products, visit Unimarket.

Media Contact:

Lou Hughes

Moving Minds

[email protected]

(561) 508-0128



SOURCE Unimarket

