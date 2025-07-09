Pilgrim's Pride Corporation To Host Second Quarter Earnings Call On July 31, 2025
Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company's investor website at in the“Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at .
Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the“Pilgrim's Pride Conference.” To submit a question to management during the call, participants must be logged in via telephone.
The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim's website two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through Oct. 31, 2025. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 2068289, which will be available through Aug. 31, 2025.
About Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
Pilgrim's employs approximately 62,600 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit .
Contact
Andrew Rojeski
Head of Strategy, Investor Relations & Sustainability
Phone: 970-506-7783
