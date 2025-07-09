Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp To Host Investor Day On October 9, 2025, In New York
Lima, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru, July 9, 2025 – Credicorp (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), announces its upcoming 2025 Investor Day and 30th IPO Anniversary Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 , in New York.
At this event, Credicorp's leadership will reflect on its 30 years of transformation since the IPO, sharing how its integrated strategy is shaping the future of financial services. Discussions will explore how the company is unlocking growth and strengthening capabilities through innovation to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value.
This event will be hosted in a hybrid format , offering the opportunity to participate in person or via a live webcast.
The event will start at 9:00 am ET, with welcome and opening remarks, followed by panel discussions with senior management. The session will conclude with a Q&A segment with the management team.
Credicorp's Investor Day is open to institutional investors and sell-side analysts, and pre-registration for in-person attendance is required by October 2, 2025.
To register, please visit
Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees. A webcast replay and slide presentation will be available after the event.
For more information, please contact:
InspIR Group
...
About Credicorp
Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Peru (“BCP”) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.
For further information please contact the IR team:
...
Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment