Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp To Host Investor Day On October 9, 2025, In New York

Lima, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru, July 9, 2025 – Credicorp (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), announces its upcoming 2025 Investor Day and 30th IPO Anniversary Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 , in New York.

At this event, Credicorp's leadership will reflect on its 30 years of transformation since the IPO, sharing how its integrated strategy is shaping the future of financial services. Discussions will explore how the company is unlocking growth and strengthening capabilities through innovation to drive sustainable, long-term shareholder value.

This event will be hosted in a hybrid format , offering the opportunity to participate in person or via a live webcast.

The event will start at 9:00 am ET, with welcome and opening remarks, followed by panel discussions with senior management. The session will conclude with a Q&A segment with the management team.

Credicorp's Investor Day is open to institutional investors and sell-side analysts, and pre-registration for in-person attendance is required by October 2, 2025.

Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees. A webcast replay and slide presentation will be available after the event.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Peru (“BCP”) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

