Saddle Up For A Summer Inspired Drink Trio At The Human Bean
Cowboy Cold Brew
A bold cold brew that kicks harder than a jackrabbit in a burlap sack, but goes down smooth thanks to a cloud of creamy root-beer-flavored cold foam. This rugged beverage delivers a caffeine fix with a playful nod to soda fountain nostalgia.
Root Beer Rodeo Float
If a root beer float got knocked boots-over-bolo on a buckin' bronco, well-you'd have the Root Beer Rodeo Float. With crisp, bubbly, refreshin' root beer syrup poured over a creamy vanilla smoothie, it's a topsy-turvy take on a classic that you best hold tight.
Rootin' Tootin' Dirty Soda
For a caffeine-free option, this drink delivers just the right touch of root beer syrup poured over sparkling water and ice. A splash of sweet cream delivers extra creaminess, creating a drink that's bubbly, refreshing, and indulgent all at once.
"We're excited to bring these nostalgic, western flavors to our customers during the peak of summer," says Scott Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at The Human Bean. "These drinks capture the spirit of long, carefree summer days while offering something for everyone – whether it's a coffee fix, a sweet treat, or a refreshing soda alternative."
Drinks can be customized with additional flavors, and customers should also be on the lookout for more Dirty Soda combinations launching in July - like Root Beer and Cherry, Mango and Peach, Lavender and Vanilla, and more.
The limited-time drink trio will be available at all drive-thru locations through September 2, or while supplies last.
About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 24 states.
Learn more at thehumanbean.co .
