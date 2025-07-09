West Pest Co. Expands Child-Safe Home Pest Control And Inspections In Santa Cruz To Target Rodents, Ants, And Spiders

West Pest Co.

Santa Cruz-based West Pest Co. enhances home pest inspection and eco-conscious treatment options to better serve local families and property owners.

- Matthew WestSANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Pest Co., a professional pest management company based in Santa Cruz County, has announced the expansion of its child-safe home pest control and inspection services. Designed with families and environmentally conscious residents in mind, the company's updated offerings focus on effective, low-toxicity treatments tailored for homes throughout the region.The decision comes in response to increased local demand for safe, responsible pest control methods that align with both public health and environmental values. West Pest Co.'s home pest control services cover a range of common intruders in Santa Cruz homes, including ants, rodents, spiders, cockroaches, fleas, and ticks.Services include:. Detailed home pest inspections to identify problem areas and entry points. Eco-friendly treatment plans using botanical and reduced-risk products. Non-chemical and conventional solutions based on customer preferences. Seasonal prevention services for long-term protection. Targeted control for rodents , ants, and spiders using child-safe methods"We're seeing more Santa Cruz families looking for pest control that won't compromise their health or the local environment," said Matthew West, owner of West Pest Co. "That's why we've refined our services to offer effective treatments that are safe for kids, pets, and beneficial insects."According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, integrated pest management and reduced-risk pesticides are key to minimizing environmental impact while maintaining home safety. With growing awareness of pesticide-related risks, Santa Cruz residents are prioritizing services that consider both safety and efficacy.West Pest Co. aims to meet this demand by providing fully licensed, locally informed services that emphasize education, prevention, and sustainability. The company's technicians are trained to identify pest activity early and apply strategic, minimally invasive treatments to ensure lasting results."Our goal is not just to eliminate pests, but to educate homeowners and create healthier living environments," added West.For more information on West Pest Co.'s home pest inspections or to schedule a consultation, visit , call 831-430-8402, or email ....West Pest Co.P.O. Box 2528Santa Cruz, CA 95062West Pest Co. provides safe, customized pest control solutions for homes and businesses in Santa Cruz County. Their licensed team specializes in eco-conscious and conventional treatments to address pests while protecting health and property.

