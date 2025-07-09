Group 1 Automotive Donates $250,000 To Kerr County Flood Relief Fund
Group 1 Pledges Additional $50,000 in Matching Funds for Employee Donations
HOUSTON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GP 1) is donating $250,000 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, which supports relief and rebuilding efforts following the historic July 4, 2025, flood in Central Texas.
The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country directs funding to The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will provide funds to vetted organizations providing rescue efforts and flood assistance in the Central Texas communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort.
To donate, visit .
"The loss of life and catastrophic devastation in Central Texas are unimaginable," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President & CEO. "As a Texas-based company, we know Texans respond when adversity strikes. All of us at Group 1 hurt for those who lost loved ones, homes, and other property."
Group 1's Texas presence is comprised of 53 dealerships and approximately 6,000 employees, extending throughout the state, including San Antonio and Austin. Kenningham added that Group 1 has offered additional support by pledging $50,000 in matching funds for donations made by Group 1 employees.
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 259 automotive dealerships, 330 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at , , , , and .
Media Contact:
Kimberly Barta
Head of Marketing and Communications
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
503-539-0756
[email protected]
