MÉNAGE À TROIS WINES LAUNCHES LIGHT SAUVIGNON BLANC

MÉNAGE À TROIS WINES LAUNCHES LIGHT SAUVIGNON BLANC
Ménage à Trois Light Sauvignon Blanc is poised to capitalize on the trend toward bright, aromatic white wines while also strengthening Ménage à Trois' position within the rapidly growing low-alcohol and low-calorie space. Crafted specifically for health-conscious and moderation-seeking consumers, the entire line of Ménage à Trois Light wines offer the perfect balance of indulgence and restraint, tailored to fit modern lifestyles. "We're excited to round out our line of Ménage à Trois' Light wines with a Sauvignon Blanc – a varietal that remains a favorite among consumers and builds on the early success of our new 'Sublime' Sauvignon Blanc," said Brie Wohld, vice president, marketing for Ménage à Trois Wines. "This marks a return to innovation for us. With four new national launches in 2025, we're investing in both our legacy and our future." Ménage à Trois Light Sauvignon Blanc features fresh peach aromas and bright notes of grapefruit, passionfruit, and citrus, with a refreshing finish. It has a suggested retail price of $10 and is now available nationwide.
About Ménage à Trois
Since 1996, Ménage à Trois has thrilled wine fans with its unapologetically bold persona and an equally adventurous approach to flavor. Founded by two psychiatrists in St. Helena, California, Ménage à Trois launched 25 years ago with two blends-one of which was a convention-shattering blend of three red varietals. In a pace-setting move that would spark a national trend of blends, Ménage à Trois fused Zinfandel, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon - cementing the brand's iconic status as the catalyst behind the popular Red Blend category. Please visit to learn more.
