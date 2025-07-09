MÉNAGE À TROIS WINES LAUNCHES LIGHT SAUVIGNON BLANC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A longtime powerhouse in the wine industry, Ménage à Trois has launched a number-one-selling new product seven times and earned multiple Impact "Hot Brand" awards. Originally known for pioneering the California red blend category, the brand has since expanded to more than twenty wines – including bold, varietal-specific reds, crisp whites, and sweeter styles – all priced between $10 and $15 SRP.

Ménage à Trois Light Sauvignon Blanc is poised to capitalize on the trend toward bright, aromatic white wines while also strengthening Ménage à Trois' position within the rapidly growing low-alcohol and low-calorie space. Crafted specifically for health-conscious and moderation-seeking consumers, the entire line of Ménage à Trois Light wines offer the perfect balance of indulgence and restraint, tailored to fit modern lifestyles. "We're excited to round out our line of Ménage à Trois' Light wines with a Sauvignon Blanc – a varietal that remains a favorite among consumers and builds on the early success of our new 'Sublime' Sauvignon Blanc," said Brie Wohld, vice president, marketing for Ménage à Trois Wines. "This marks a return to innovation for us. With four new national launches in 2025, we're investing in both our legacy and our future." Ménage à Trois Light Sauvignon Blanc features fresh peach aromas and bright notes of grapefruit, passionfruit, and citrus, with a refreshing finish. It has a suggested retail price of $10 and is now available nationwide.

About Ménage à Trois

Since 1996, Ménage à Trois has thrilled wine fans with its unapologetically bold persona and an equally adventurous approach to flavor. Founded by two psychiatrists in St. Helena, California, Ménage à Trois launched 25 years ago with two blends-one of which was a convention-shattering blend of three red varietals. In a pace-setting move that would spark a national trend of blends, Ménage à Trois fused Zinfandel, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon - cementing the brand's iconic status as the catalyst behind the popular Red Blend category. Please visit to learn more.

