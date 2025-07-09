Second California Adopt-A-Pet Day Finds Homes For Nearly 5,000 Pets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) California lawmakers also formally recognized June 7 as California Adopt-a-Pet Day, with Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) authoring Senate Resolution 44 to solidify its status as an official day of recognition across the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom urging Californians to adopt.

"We are beyond thrilled that so many people turned out to adopt pets for California Adopt-a-Pet Day. Shelters have the very best selection of pets ready for new homes, and it is our hope that, year-round, people will check with their local shelters first when they are ready for a new companion," said Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals . "We are profoundly grateful to the ASPCA for generously sponsoring adoption fees and to the San Francisco SPCA for sponsoring immensely effective advertising that inspired so many people to adopt from their local shelter for the very first time."

Of the 4,979 animals adopted on California Adopt-a-Pet Day, there were 2,847 cats, 1,900 dogs, 1 equine, and 231 others including rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small animals. One of the pets who went home on the day was a two-year-old dog named Jett from Bradshaw Animal Shelter in Sacramento who had been at the shelter since March 11, one of their longest-stay dogs at the time. Jett was the shelter's first adoption of the day, catching the eye of a family who came in specifically to meet him, and he is now living the life that he long waited for in a loving home. Los Angeles Animal Services also adopted 200 animals on the day, one of the highest same-day adoption totals among shelters that had their adoption fees covered by the ASPCA.

"We are incredibly grateful to be part of this lifesaving statewide effort. Seeing so many members of our community show up to open their hearts and homes to shelter animals was truly inspiring," said Annette Bedsworth, Director, Bradshaw Animal Shelter . "Thanks to the support from CalAnimals, the ASPCA, the SF SPCA, and our dedicated staff and volunteers, 97 of our animals found loving homes during California Adopt-a-Pet Day. It's moments like these that remind us of the power of collaboration and compassion."

In 2024, 5.8 million dogs and cats entered U.S. animal shelters and rescues, many staying longer due to staffing and veterinarian shortages, limited pet-friendly housing, and a lack of affordable veterinary care. Tens of thousands of equines also remain in shelters awaiting adoption. With these issues mirrored in California, the statewide event-managed by CalAnimals with support from the SF SPCA and ASPCA-helped local shelters adopt more animals into their communities, with 46 percent of adopters doing so for the first time.

"California Adopt-a-Pet Day showed how much is possible when animal welfare organizations unite with a common goal to find shelter animals loving homes," said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of the San Francisco SPCA . "The day shined a light on the benefits of supporting local shelters at a time when lack of access to veterinary care is impacting animals' lives, and demonstrated how collaboration can create lasting change for animals and the people who love them."

"The incredible success of California Adopt-a-Pet Day is a powerful reminder of just how strong the human-animal bond is, and how deeply people care about giving shelter animals the second chance they deserve," said Matt Bershadker, President & CEO, ASPCA. "The adoption of 4,979 animals in a single day shows what's possible when national and local animal welfare groups work together with purpose. By removing barriers to adoption, we're not just helping more pets find loving homes-we're building a more compassionate future for animals."

The next annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day will take place in June 2026. For those interested in adopting or fostering an animal at a local shelter in their community, visit ASPCA/TheRescueEffect to learn more.

About the California Animal Welfare Association

The California Animal Welfare Association ("CalAnimals") was formed in 2018 through a merger between California's two statewide animal-welfare associations: California Animal Control Directors Association (CACDA) and State Humane Association of California (SHAC). The organization exists to support the success of animal welfare and sheltering organizations in meeting the needs of animals and people in their communities. Programs and activities include trainings, conferences, certifications, disaster response, leadership development, legislative advocacy and more. Interested in learning more about the California Animal Welfare Association? Visit .

About the San Francisco SPCA

The San Francisco SPCA is an independent, community-supported, nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to saving, protecting, and providing immediate care for cats and dogs who are homeless, ill or in need of an advocate. The SF SPCA also works long-term to educate the community, reduce the number of unwanted kittens and puppies through spaying and neutering, and improve the quality of life for animals and their human companions. The organization does not receive government funding. For more information, visit sfspca , and follow the SFSPCA on Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit , and follow the ASPCA on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

SOURCE ASPCA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED