Most Vendor Assessments Miss Critical Security Risks, According To New Resource From Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To help organizations address these challenges, Info-Tech has published its blueprint, Build a Vendor Security Assessment Service , outlining a practical, risk-based approach that enables IT leaders to focus on what matters most. By tailoring assessments to actual business risk, the data-backed research enables organizations to streamline processes, enhance compliance, safeguard sensitive data, and make more informed decisions throughout the enterprise.

"Taking a risk-based approach helps organizations focus their assessments on what matters most, aligning security efforts with the type of service being evaluated and their own tolerance for potential threats," says Ahmad Jowhar , research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group . "Furthermore, a process that fosters continuous improvement in the vendor security risk management program will enable monitoring and improvement, which will help identify further enhancements to the assessment."

In its newly published resource, Info-Tech emphasizes the importance of adopting a structured, end-to-end approach to managing vendor security risks. The firm suggests that rather than relying on one-off assessments, organizations should implement a continuous process that includes initial risk evaluations, treatment through well-defined contractual terms, ongoing monitoring, and regular reassessments. This method ensures that due diligence doesn't stop once a vendor is selected.

Info-Tech's risk-based strategy not only enhances vendor accountability but also enables internal teams to effectively manage evolving threats and maintain a robust security posture over time.

The firm's resource outlines a clear three-phase approach to building a vendor security assessment service:

Establish a solid foundation by identifying requirements, defining roles, developing policies, and establishing risk treatment strategies that align with the organization's risk tolerance.Design the tools to assess service and vendor risk. This includes building more effective, risk-based questionnaires, avoiding common pitfalls like overly broad, purely informational, or excessively long surveys.Execute and monitor the service with a continuous feedback loop. This includes tailoring security requirements in contracts and ensuring periodic reassessments.

To help organizations apply the three-phase methodology in practice, the Build a Vendor Security Assessment Service blueprint provides a detailed framework for assessing new vendors or services:

Determine the potential impact of a vendor-related security incident by evaluating the assets at risk and the associated recovery costs.Assess the likelihood of an incident occurring, with the level of due diligence determined by the potential service impact.Multiply service and vendor risk to calculate a composite risk score, which is recorded in a risk register or vendor inventory.Treat risks based on the organization's risk tolerance using a matrix to accept, mitigate, or reject them.Document assessment outcomes in the vendor inventory, with reassessment frequency guided by the composite risk level.

By addressing both the impact and likelihood of vendor-related incidents, Info-Tech's framework enables organizations to align their security efforts with actual risk, focusing resources where they're needed most. Regular reassessments strengthen vendor accountability and support better decisions, all while reducing organizational risk exposure, improving compliance, and enhancing operational efficiency.

The firm's approach also enables better visibility into vendor and service risks, helping transform vendor risk programs from operational bottlenecks into strategic enablers. Stakeholder alignment and continuous improvement are central to the framework's success.

