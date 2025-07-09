Coterie Insurance Celebrates 2025 Change Maker Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program recognizes agency partners for innovation, community engagement, and workplace excellence.

APPLETON, Wis., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coterie Insurance (Coterie) , a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA), is pleased to announce the winners of its inaugural Change Maker Awards , a new recognition program designed to celebrate agency partners who are redefining success through innovation, team empowerment, and customer impact.

The Change MakerAward honors Coterie-affiliated agencies that are embracing technology and forward-thinking practices to elevate both internal operations and external service. Applicants were evaluated on how they implement innovative tools, foster a culture of progress, and build meaningful relationships with clients and communities.

2025 Change Maker Grand Prize Winners:



The Wilson Group Toro Insurance Group

2025 Second Prize Winners:



Arkansas Insurance Plex

A For The People Insurance Agency, Inc

Joseph Insurance Broker LLC

MEA & Associates Inc Insurance Services

Myers Nogales Solutions Ugarte Insurance Agency LLC

“This award is about recognizing the agencies that are doing more than just selling policies,” said John Poucher, SVP, Agency Distribution at Coterie Insurance.“Our winners are reimagining how insurance can work-for their teams, their clients, and their communities. These Changemakers aren't just keeping up; they're setting the pace.”

Award entries were collected between March 27 and April 25, with winners announced during the week of May 12. Winners receive public recognition, premium promotional opportunities, and exclusive prizes to reward their agencies.

“At Coterie, we believe agents and brokers are the true drivers of change in this industry,” Poucher added.“The Changemakers Award is one more way we're putting them at the center of everything we do.”

About Coterie Insurance (Coterie)

Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) providing commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners. Coterie's technology enables a transparent, accurate, and rapid quote-to-bind process that results in opportunities for agents and the right coverage for small businesses, on-demand. For more information about Coterie, its products, or becoming an appointed agent, please visit .

