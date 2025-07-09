Crown Castle Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Details
A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at . Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle's website until end of day, Thursday, July 23, 2026.
ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit .
CONTACTS
Sunit Patel, CFO
Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050
