APA Corporation Provides Second-Quarter 2025 Supplemental Information And Schedules Results Conference Call For August 7 At 10 A.M. Central Time
|Estimated Average Realized Prices – 2Q25
|Oil (bbl)
|NGL (bbl)
|Natural Gas (Mcf)
|United States
|$64.85
|$19.80
|$1.00
|International
|$66.20
|$41.60
|$4.00
|Egypt tax barrels:
|32 - 33 MBoe/d
|Dry hole costs (before tax):
|$30 - $35 million
|Net gain on oil and gas purchases and sales (before tax)*:
|$158 million
*Includes the impact of realized gain/loss from commodity derivatives
Production update
APA curtailed approximately 10 MMcf/d of U.S. natural gas production and 750 barrels per day of U.S. natural gas liquids production in the second quarter in response to weak or negative Waha hub prices.
Asset sale update
In May, APA announced an agreement to divest assets in New Mexico. The sales package closed in June, resulting in an approximate 1.8 MBoe/d (33% oil), reduction to APA's second quarter U.S. production. APA's previous full-year 2025 U.S. production guidance issued in May contemplated approximately 13.0 MBoe/d (50% oil) from the sold New Mexico assets in the second half of 2025. Total net proceeds from the asset sale, after certain customary closing adjustments and transaction costs, were approximately $575 million.
Weighted-average shares outstanding
The estimated weighted-average basic common shares for the second quarter is 361 million.
Second-quarter 2025 earnings call
APA will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2025 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Thursday, August 7. The conference call will be webcast from APA's website at and investor.apacorp.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the“Investors” page of the company's website.
About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, .
