Portillo's Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast
|What:
|PTLO Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast
|When:
|Tuesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. EST
|Where:
|investors.portillos.com
|How:
|Live webcast (web address above)
|Contact:
| Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor
|*This webcast event will be archived on the Portillo's Investor Relations website for replay.
|*Q2 2025 Earnings Release will go out before market open on Tuesday, August 5th.
About Portillo's
Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo's is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo's operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo's is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.
Contact:
Sara Wirth, Director of PR & Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment