IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q2 2025 EARNINGS ON AUGUST 4Th AND HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 5Th
NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Monday, August 4, 2025, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) will post its second quarter results at . On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, IAC will host a conference call to answer questions regarding the company's second quarter results.
The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the IAC site at .
About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC nearly three decades ago have emerged 10 independent, publicly-traded companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category-leading businesses Dotdash Meredith (DDM) and Care among others and holds strategic equity positions in MGM Resorts International and Turo Inc. IAC is headquartered in New York City.
