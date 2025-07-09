Titan International, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 31

CHICAGO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, July 31, 2025 to be followed by a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed using the following link or on our website at within the "Investor Relations" page under the "News & Events" menu ( ). Listeners should access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the live event.

In order to participate in the real-time teleconference, with live audio Q&A, participants should use the following dial in number:

United States (Toll-Free): 1 833 470 1428

All Other Locations:

Participants Access Code: 047361

A webcast replay of the teleconference will be available on our website ( ) soon after the live event.

About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI ) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit .

