MAA Announces Date Of Second Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call
GERMANTOWN, Tenn., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAA (NYSE: MAA ) announced today that the Company expects to release its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after market close and will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the conference call, company officers will review second quarter performance and conduct a question-and-answer session.
The conference call-in number is (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (International). The Conference ID is 5215035. A replay of the conference call will be available from July 31, 2025 through August 14, 2025 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Domestic) or +1 (609) 800-9909 (International).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at and an audio archive of the call will be posted on the Company's website following the call's conclusion.
About MAA
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. For further details, please refer to or contact Investor Relations at [email protected] .
