Antero Resources Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
DENVER, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR ) ("Antero" or the "Company") announced today that the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference "Antero Resources." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13750396. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at . The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 9:00 am MT.
Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM ), Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company's website is located at .
