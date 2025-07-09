Crane NXT Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Earnings Call
- Earnings Release: Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after close of market by public distribution. To access the earnings release, please visit the Investors section of Crane NXT's website at .
Earnings Call: Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Crane NXT's website at . The archived webcast will be available on the company's website.
About Crane NXT, Co.
Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two industry-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Crane Payment Innovations, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity and digital content. Crane NXT's approximately 5,000 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information, visit .
Investors:
Matt Roache
VP, Investor Relations
...
