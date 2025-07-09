Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results Board Approves Dividend
| METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in millions, except per-share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|May 3, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|May 3, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|(13 Weeks)
|(13 Weeks)
|(53 Weeks)
|(52 Weeks)
|Net sales
|$
|257.1
|$
|277.3
|$
|1,048.1
|$
|1,114.5
|Cost of products sold
|237.5
|241.8
|884.7
|935.7
|Gross profit
|19.6
|35.5
|163.4
|178.8
|Selling and administrative expenses
|37.4
|41.6
|163.9
|160.9
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|49.4
|-
|105.9
|Amortization of intangibles
|5.8
|6.0
|23.4
|24.0
|Loss from operations
|(23.6
|)
|(61.5
|)
|(23.9
|)
|(112.0
|)
|Interest expense, net
|5.5
|4.5
|22.0
|16.7
|Other expense (income), net
|1.3
|(2.9
|)
|4.2
|(0.6
|)
|Pre-tax loss
|(30.4
|)
|(63.1
|)
|(50.1
|)
|(128.1
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(2.1
|)
|(5.8
|)
|12.5
|(4.8
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(28.3
|)
|$
|(57.3
|)
|$
|(62.6
|)
|$
|(123.3
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(1.63
|)
|$
|(1.77
|)
|$
|(3.48
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(1.63
|)
|$
|(1.77
|)
|$
|(3.48
|)
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.56
| METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except share and per-share data)
|May 3, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|103.6
|$
|161.5
|Accounts receivable, net
|241.0
|262.6
|Inventories
|194.1
|186.2
|Income tax receivable
|4.1
|4.0
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|17.1
|18.7
|Assets held for sale
|-
|4.7
|Total current assets
|559.9
|637.7
|Long-term assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|221.6
|212.1
|Goodwill
|172.7
|169.9
|Other intangible assets, net
|238.4
|256.7
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|23.7
|26.7
|Deferred tax assets
|37.8
|34.7
|Pre-production costs
|31.7
|44.1
|Other long-term assets
|20.0
|21.6
|Total long-term assets
|745.9
|765.8
|Total assets
|$
|1,305.8
|$
|1,403.5
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|125.9
|$
|132.4
|Accrued employee liabilities
|32.0
|38.0
|Other accrued liabilities
|50.2
|46.0
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|7.4
|6.7
|Short-term debt
|0.2
|0.2
|Income tax payable
|17.5
|8.1
|Total current liabilities
|233.2
|231.4
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term debt
|317.4
|330.7
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|18.2
|20.6
|Long-term income tax payable
|-
|9.3
|Other long-term liabilities
|16.9
|16.8
|Deferred tax liabilities
|26.8
|28.7
|Total long-term liabilities
|379.3
|406.1
|Total liabilities
|612.5
|637.5
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.50 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 37,151,365 shares and 36,650,909 shares issued as of May 3, 2025 and April 27, 2024, respectively
|18.6
|18.3
|Additional paid-in capital
|191.8
|183.6
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(29.8
|)
|(36.7
|)
|Treasury stock, 1,346,624 shares as of May 3, 2025 and April 27, 2024
|(11.5
|)
|(11.5
|)
|Retained earnings
|524.2
|612.3
|Total shareholders' equity
|693.3
|766.0
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,305.8
|$
|1,403.5
| METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
|Fiscal Year Ended
|May 3, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|(53 Weeks)
|(52 Weeks)
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(62.6
|)
|$
|(123.3
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|58.5
|57.9
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7.4
|3.6
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1.1
|0.8
|Partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs
|1.2
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
|(0.5
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|1.1
|2.3
|Inventory obsolescence
|20.4
|10.4
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|105.9
|Change in deferred income taxes
|(5.8
|)
|(20.8
|)
|Other
|1.9
|(0.8
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|22.7
|48.0
|Inventories
|(25.7
|)
|(41.1
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|17.3
|6.9
|Accounts payable
|(5.4
|)
|(4.7
|)
|Other liabilities
|(5.2
|)
|4.3
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|26.4
|47.5
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(41.6
|)
|(50.2
|)
|Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge
|3.1
|0.6
|Proceeds from disposition of assets
|5.6
|21.3
|Proceeds from redemption of life insurance
|-
|10.8
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(32.9
|)
|(17.5
|)
|Financing activities:
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(4.3
|)
|(3.8
|)
|Repayments of finance leases
|(0.2
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(1.8
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Purchases of common stock
|(1.6
|)
|(13.7
|)
|Cash dividends
|(20.4
|)
|(19.9
|)
|Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|-
|(10.9
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|138.0
|237.9
|Repayments of borrowings
|(168.6
|)
|(207.2
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(58.9
|)
|(18.9
|)
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|7.5
|(6.6
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(57.9
|)
|4.5
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|161.5
|157.0
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|103.6
|$
|161.5
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|23.4
|$
|17.0
|Income taxes, net of refunds
|$
|22.3
|$
|15.0
|Operating lease obligations
|$
|9.3
|$
|9.6
| METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)
(in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|May 3, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|May 3, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|(13 Weeks)
|(13 Weeks)
|(53 Weeks)
|(52 Weeks)
|EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(28.3
|)
|$
|(57.3
|)
|$
|(62.6
|)
|$
|(123.3
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(2.1
|)
|(5.8
|)
|12.5
|(4.8
|)
|Interest expense, net
|5.5
|4.5
|22.0
|16.7
|Amortization of intangibles
|5.8
|6.0
|23.4
|24.0
|Depreciation
|10.2
|8.6
|35.1
|33.9
|EBITDA
|(8.9
|)
|(44.0
|)
|30.4
|(53.5
|)
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|49.4
|-
|105.9
|Acquisition costs
|-
|-
|-
|0.5
|Acquisition-related costs - purchase accounting adjustments related to inventory
|-
|-
|-
|0.5
|Transformation costs *
|-
|-
|8.7
|-
|Partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs
|-
|-
|1.2
|-
|Restructuring costs and asset impairment charges
|2.0
|2.3
|2.7
|3.7
|Net gain on sale of non-core assets
|(0.2
|)
|(2.4
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(7.1
|)
|$
|5.3
|$
|42.5
|$
|55.3
|* Represents professional fees related to the Company's cost reduction initiative.
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|May 3, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|May 3, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|(13 Weeks)
|(13 Weeks)
|(53 Weeks)
|(52 Weeks)
|Free Cash Flow:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|35.4
|$
|24.9
|$
|26.4
|$
|47.5
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(9.1
|)
|(9.1
|)
|(41.6
|)
|(50.2
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|26.3
|$
|15.8
|$
|(15.2
|)
|$
|(2.7
|)
|May 3, 2025
|February 1, 2025
|April 27, 2024
|Net Debt:
|Short-term debt
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.2
|Long-term debt
|317.4
|327.7
|330.7
|Total debt
|317.6
|327.9
|330.9
|Less: cash and cash equivalents
|(103.6
|)
|(103.8
|)
|(161.5
|)
|Net debt
|$
|214.0
|$
|224.1
|$
|169.4
| METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|May 3, 2025 (13 Weeks)
|April 27, 2024 (13 Weeks)
| Loss from
operations
| Pre-tax
loss
|Net loss
| Diluted
(loss)
income
per
share
| Loss from
operations
| Pre-tax
loss
|Net loss
| Diluted
(loss)
income
per
share
|U.S. GAAP (as reported)
|$
|(23.6
|)
|$
|(30.4
|)
|$
|(28.3
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(61.5
|)
|$
|(63.1
|)
|$
|(57.3
|)
|$
|(1.63
|)
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|49.4
|49.4
|49.4
|$
|1.40
|Acquisition-related costs - purchase accounting adjustments related to inventory
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|Transformation costs
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|Restructuring costs and asset impairment charges
|2.0
|2.0
|1.6
|$
|0.05
|2.3
|2.3
|1.9
|$
|0.05
|Net gain on sale of non-core assets
|-
|(0.2
|)
|(0.2
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(2.4
|)
|(1.9
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
|-
|-
|(0.5
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|Non-U.S. GAAP (adjusted)
|$
|(21.6
|)
|$
|(28.6
|)
|$
|(27.4
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|$
|(9.8
|)
|$
|(13.8
|)
|$
|(7.9
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Fiscal Year Ended
|May 3, 2025 (53 Weeks)
|April 27, 2024 (52 Weeks)
|Loss from operations
| Pre-tax
loss
|Net loss
| Diluted
(loss)
income
per
share
|Loss from operations
| Pre-tax
loss
|Net loss
| Diluted
(loss)
income
per
share
|U.S. GAAP (as reported)
|$
|(23.9
|)
|$
|(50.1
|)
|$
|(62.6
|)
|$
|(1.77
|)
|$
|(112.0
|)
|$
|(128.1
|)
|$
|(123.3
|)
|$
|(3.48
|)
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|105.9
|105.9
|105.9
|$
|2.99
|Acquisition costs
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
|$
|0.01
|Acquisition-related costs - purchase accounting adjustments related to inventory
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
|$
|0.01
|Transformation costs
|8.7
|8.7
|6.7
|$
|0.19
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|Partial write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs
|-
|1.2
|0.9
|$
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|Restructuring costs and asset impairment charges
|2.7
|2.7
|2.2
|$
|0.06
|3.7
|3.7
|3.0
|$
|0.08
|Net gain on sale of non-core assets
|-
|(0.5
|)
|(0.4
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(1.8
|)
|(1.4
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
|-
|-
|13.5
|$
|0.38
|-
|-
|-
|$
|-
|Non-U.S. GAAP (adjusted)
|$
|(12.5
|)
|$
|(38.0
|)
|$
|(39.7
|)
|$
|(1.12
|)
|$
|(1.4
|)
|$
|(19.3
|)
|$
|(15.0
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
