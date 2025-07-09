Lesaka Webcast And Conference Call To Review Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2025 Results

Webcast Registration

Link to access the results webcast:

Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session.

Conference call dial-in via Chorus Call:

Link to register:

Call passcode: 6578199

Dial in details and individual pin to be provided on registration.

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be able to ask their questions during the live Question and Answer session.

Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka's Investor Relations website.

About Lesaka ( )

Lesaka Technologies, (LesakaTM) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Payments ("ADP"). By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK ) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (LesakaTM).