WEYCO Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
To participate in the call, you will first need to pre-register online. Pre-registration takes only a few minutes, and you may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. To pre-register, please go to: . The pre-registration process will provide the conference call phone number and a passcode required to enter the call.
A replay will be available for one year beginning about two hours after the completion of the call at the following webcast link: . Alternatively, the conference call will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Weyco Group's website at .
Weyco Group, Inc. designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Forsake. The Company's products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact Judy Anderson (414) 908-1833 ...
