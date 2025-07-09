Ethan Allen Announces Release Date For Its Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, CT, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ETD) announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Following the earnings release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at .

The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the live conference call:



U.S. Participants (Toll-Free): 877-705-2976

International Participants: 201-689-8798 Conference ID: 13754197

For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be available on the Company's website referenced above for six months. A telephone replay will also be available for one month following the call.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted furniture in its own North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt McNulty

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

...