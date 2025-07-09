Duolingo To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On Wednesday August 6, 2025
The live video webcast will be accessible to the public through Duolingo's Investor Relations website at A replay of the event will be available two hours after the live event and archived for one year.
About Duolingo
Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.
