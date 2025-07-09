2025 KIA K4 Sedan Earns Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Award

Experience award-winning comfort & tech in the 2025 KIA K4 sedan.“ALM KIA Perry” in“City” invites you to see why Wards named its interior among the best.

PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excitement is building at“ALM KIA Perry” as the all-new 2025 Kia K4 has officially been named a winner of the highly coveted Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award. This significant industry accolade recognizes vehicles that demonstrate exceptional achievement in interior design, comfort, ergonomics, materials, infotainment usability, and overall user experience (UX). Local car buyers can now experience this award-winning compact sedan and its praised features firsthand at“ALM KIA Perry” located in“Perry, GA”.

"This recognition by WardsAuto is a powerful acknowledgment of the incredible value and thoughtful design Kia has packed into the new K4," stated a representative from“ALM KIA Perry”. "It highlights that an outstanding in-car experience, with advanced yet intuitive technology, isn't reserved for high-priced luxury segments. We know our“Perry, GA” customers prioritize both quality and smart features, and the K4 delivers impressively on both fronts."

What Makes the KIA K4 a Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Standout?

The Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award isn't handed out lightly. For over a decade, WardsAuto, a respected name in automotive analysis for nearly a century, has put new or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and their user-experience technology through rigorous paces. Their judges spend weeks driving these cars, living with them day-to-day.

How Wards Judges an Interior

They score vehicles on a whole range of factors, not just interior design and aesthetics. True comfort, the quality of materials, and how well everything is put together – what we call fit-and-finish – are all key.

The "UX" Factor - Making Tech Easy and Helpful

A huge part of this award is the user experience (UX): how easy and intuitive the car's technology is to use. This includes connectivity, infotainment, the clarity of displays and controls, and even how advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) work with the driver.

The K4 was up against 33 other vehicles for the 2025 awards, making its selection a real mark of quality.

What Wowed the Judges in the KIA K4?

Judges consistently praised the K4's available panoramic curved display, often combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with an equally large infotainment touchscreen into one seamless unit. The win here comes from high-resolution graphics, the quick response of Kia's latest ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) operating system, and logical information integration.

The K4's smart ergonomics also stood out, meaning critical functions often still have physical buttons where they make sense, a detail many drivers appreciate. Advanced connectivity, including straightforward phone pairing for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Over-the-Air (OTA) update capabilities (keeping tech fresh wirelessly), also scored highly.

Finally, generous passenger room and thoughtful cargo space for a compact sedan solidified its place, proving a smart interior is about the whole well-rounded experience.

Why This K4 Award Matters Here in“Perry, GA”

So, the KIA K4 has won a prestigious national award. What does that really mean for car buyers in“Perry, GA”? It means quite a lot.

An Expert Stamp of Approval

The Wards award comes from an independent panel of automotive experts at WardsAuto, providing strong, unbiased validation that the K4 truly delivers an outstanding in-car environment. When considering the K4 at“ALM KIA Perry”, you have extra confidence in its cabin quality and tech usability.

A Better Drive, Every Single Day

A car's interior and technology are what passengers interact with every time they are in a car. An award in this category means the K4 is built to make those daily interactions more pleasant, easier to manage, and less stressful, from connecting phones to using driver aids.

Premium Features Without the Premium Price Tag, Locally

Often, award-winning technology and design are found in much pricier luxury vehicles. The K4's Wards win highlights its ability to deliver this premium-level experience in the accessible compact sedan segment. At“ALM KIA Perry”, the dealership can offer this exceptional value to the“Perry, GA” community.

Experience the Award-Winning KIA K4 at ALM KIA Perry

Reading about an award-winning interior is one thing, but truly understanding what makes the 2025 KIA K4 so special requires seeing it firsthand.

Customers can explore the K4's praised cabin design, interact with its intuitive technology, and see the quality materials that impressed WardsAuto judges. The knowledgeable team at“ALM KIA Perry” is ready to give drivers a full tour and arrange a no-obligation test drive.

Discover the award-winning difference of the KIA K4 today. Visit our website at to browse current K4 inventory, or call us at 888-884-1048 to schedule your personal introduction. We look forward to showing you why the KIA K4 is winning accolades!

Robert Watkins

ALM Automotive Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.