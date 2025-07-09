A Mile With Meaning: Point To Point Returns To Westport

46th Annual Point to Point

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA's Annual Point to Point Open Water Swim Race, one of Westport's longest-running sporting traditions, is less than two weeks away and set for Sunday, July 20 at Compo Beach.Now in its 46th year, this one-mile timed swim draws participants from across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and throughout New England, all coming together to support aquatic safety in our local communities. Proceeds benefit the YMCA's swim lesson programs, which equip children and adults with essential lifesaving skills and help reduce the risk of drowning.“As a coastal community, water safety is not just a skill, it's a necessity,” said Brian Ference, Aquatics Director.“Point to Point is more than a competition; it's a celebration of community, wellness, and our shared commitment to making sure everyone has the chance to become a strong and confident swimmer.”The event kicks off with check-in at 7:00 AM and the race begins at 8:00 AM, with a time-trial format for swimmers ages 14 and older. Pre-registration is $60 and includes a swim cap, t-shirt, and timing chip. Day of registration is available for $75. Awards will be presented to top finishers, and young swimmers can also join the excitement in two shorter youth races, 100 yards for ages 7 to 10 and 200 yards for ages 11 to 14. A light breakfast and awards celebration will follow the swim, and a unique sponsorship opportunity is still available for local businesses interested in connecting with this energized and health-conscious crowd.Whether you're diving in or cheering from the shoreline, Point to Point promises a memorable morning of fitness, community, and impact. To register, view FAQs, become a sponsor or learn more, please visit .About the Westport Weston Family YMCAThe Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause driven nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. With more than 100 years of service, the Y brings people together from all walks of life to build a 'better us'.

Haley Behm

Westport Weston YMCA

+1 203-226-8982

email us here

