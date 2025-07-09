Valamis Certified As Smartchoice® Preferred Provider By Brandon Hall Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in HCM recently announced that Valamis is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider, confirming that Valamis delivers on their mission to put learning at the heart of every company's strategy.

Boca Raton, FL, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that Valamis is living their mission, to put learning at the heart of every company's strategy.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Valamis well as the markets they operate in. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Valamis' product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group's Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Valamis organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“For Valamis, partnering with Brandon Hall Group is both an honor and an opportunity for growth. Their recognition confirms the real impact we're making with our customers, and it further challenges us to keep pushing boundaries. The insights we gain help shape our roadmap and keep us aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and today's workforce.”

- Jussi Hurskainen, CEO, Valamis

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Valamis offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

---About Valamis

Valamis is a global learning technology company that helps organizations transform how they learn, grow, and perform. Valamis is a modular, customizable platform that combines LMS, LXP, LRS, content authoring, and training management to help organizations efficiently manage learning programs from compliance to skills development that are aligned with business goals. With Valamis, learners benefit from a personalized learning experience using AI-guided insights. Relevant content recommendations are tailored to an individual's role, existing skills, and certification needs, making learning more motivating and impactful. Integrated analytics and automation capabilities allow L&D teams to redirect their efforts from routine tasks to strategic learning initiatives so they can focus on directly contributing to measurable business outcomes.

Valamis' latest integration with SAP SuccessFactors improves the user experience, ensuring that learning content, assignments, scheduled offerings, and curricula are synchronized across platforms. With a unified skills taxonomy and integrated skills profiles, employee development is enhanced regardless of the learning source.

Valamis was founded in 2003 and maintains its headquarter in Finland while serving customers globally.

