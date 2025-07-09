Equator Releases GC 43 SL Gourmet Center for Versatile Wine and Beverage Storage in Compact Living Spaces

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the release of the GC 43 SL Gourmet Center, a multi-functional wine and beverage appliance engineered for both built-in and freestanding installation. Designed to meet the storage demands of compact spaces-including RVs, condos, tiny homes, and entertainment areas-the GC 43 SL provides dual-zone temperature control, a flexible interior layout, and features tailored for wine preservation, beverage cooling, and specialty storage.

With a combined storage capacity of 43 bottles and 45 cans, the GC 43 SL incorporates two independently controlled temperature zones. The upper zone ranges from 33.8°F to 50°F, while the lower zone offers a range of 50°F to 71.6°F. Each zone includes temperature memory functionality, ensuring that preferred settings are retained in the event of power fluctuations.

The appliance features five removable shelves, two of which include beechwood inserts, allowing users to store a variety of items from wine bottles to canned beverages and specialty goods. Compressor cooling with fan circulation delivers consistent and energy-efficient performance, while the double-pane, anti-UV glass door provides light protection and maintains stable internal conditions.

To enhance user customization and visibility, the GC 43 SL is equipped with seven interior LED lighting options. Safety features include a child lock, open-door alert, temperature alarm, and a reversible door, providing added security and flexibility in installation. Adjustable feet and odor management via an activated charcoal filter further support long-term storage functionality.

A unique addition to the GC 43 SL is its integrated heating mode, designed for warming select items that require controlled elevation in temperature-an uncommon feature in compact wine and beverage centers. The appliance is ETL certified, affirming compliance with industry safety and performance standards.

Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances, stated,“The GC 43 SL was developed in response to growing demand for high-performance beverage storage options that can adapt to mobile and small-footprint lifestyles. With precise temperature zoning, odor control, and a heating option, this model serves a broad range of storage needs in one compact system.”

The GC 43 SL Gourmet Center is now available for purchase at leading retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Equator Advanced Appliances specializes in resource-saving, compact home appliances designed for modern living. Its catalog includes laundry units, refrigeration, air treatment systems, and specialty products that emphasize performance, efficiency, and durability. For more information, visit .



