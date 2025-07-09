Gentzler Tool & Die Expands Offerings With New Design & Engineering Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gentzler Tool & Die, a full-service manufacturing partner in Ohio, today announced the launch of enhanced engineering and design services , including CAD/CAM design, reverse engineering, and rapid prototyping services . These new capabilities will help clients accelerate development cycles, improve part performance, and reduce time-to-market for metal components.Located just south of Akron in Uniontown, OH, Gentzler Tool & Die has long provided precision tool and die, as well as metal stamping solutions, to industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, energy, and more. With the addition of in-house CAD-CAM design, reverse engineering, and rapid prototyping services, the company now offers an end-to-end solution, spanning from concept to production.“Engineering and design are critical differentiators in today's competitive manufacturing environment,” said a spokesperson at Gentzler Tool & Die.“By integrating CAD/CAM design, reverse engineering services, and prototypes for short-run projects into our existing capabilities, we can help customers validate and refine their designs more quickly-whether they need a single prototype or a small production run.”Expanded Service OfferingsCAD/CAM DesignGentzler's new CAD-CAM design service leverages advanced computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software to create detailed 3D models and production plans. Early simulation and virtual testing reduce errors, optimize geometry for manufacturability, and shorten the design cycle.Reverse EngineeringWhen legacy components lack up-to-date documentation or a part has been discontinued, Gentzler's reverse engineering services recreate and improve existing parts. By carefully measuring, scanning, and analyzing the original component, the engineering team can capture critical dimensions and then produce an updated design that meets current material or performance requirements.PrototypingWith rapid prototyping services, Gentzler transforms CAD models into functional prototypes for fit, form, and function testing. Early tangible samples let engineers identify potential issues, such as tolerance stack-up or assembly challenges, before committing to full production tooling. This“design-build-test” approach reduces costly rework and accelerates time to first article approval.Why This MattersFor many manufacturers, validating a new part's design can involve lengthy back-and-forth between an external design firm and a tool shop. By bringing engineering and design services in-house, Gentzler streamlines that workflow. Projects that once required multiple vendors now move more efficiently from the initial concept to a finished prototype, then into short-run tooling or full manufacturing.“Our customers often tell us they value Gentzler's ability to manage the entire process-from initial idea through finished part-under a single roof,” noted the spokesperson.“Whether it's upgrading an existing stamping die or developing a brand-new tooling concept, our integrated approach saves time and reduces risk.”About Gentzler Tool & DieSince 1953, Gentzler Tool & Die has served as a trusted precision tool & die, metal stamping, and finishing partner for manufacturers across Ohio and the Midwest. Now headquartered at 3903 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH 44685, the company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and provides solutions-including precision grinding, plating, and coating-through a network of vetted partners.With the launch of CAD/CAM design, reverse engineering services, and rapid prototyping services, Gentzler extends its commitment to quality and innovation. These services complement existing capabilities in progressive dies, transfer dies, compound dies, and metal stamping production (both short-run and long-run).For more information or to discuss a project, please contact Gentzler Tool & Die at 330-896-1941 or visit . Our facility is open Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM.

Gentzler Tool & Die

Gentzler Tool & Die

+1 330-896-1941

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.