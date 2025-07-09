Microway Achieves DGX Superpod Specialization Partner Status With NVIDIA, To Deliver AI Factories

Microway

- Lorne Wilson PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Microway, a leading provider of advanced computational clusters, servers, and full-stack deployments for AI and HPC, announces that it has achieved the designation of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization Partner in the NVIDIA NPN Program.NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization recognizes Microway's in-house expertise in architecting, building, testing, and delivering advanced AI deployments. These deployments include the largest and most complex AI factories that are at the heart of AI innovation today.NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD deployments are the fastest path to deploying an AI factory for end-users. They are only delivered by select NVIDIA NPN partners validated by NVIDIA DGX, now including Microway.Microway's team collectively engaged in hundreds of hours of training and demonstrated success in delivering NVIDIA DGX system and NVIDIA DGX BasePOD deployments to help prepare for the new specialization. This new status differentiates Microway as a solution provider that can uniquely help organizations design, build, and deploy their end-to-end AI deployments and AI factories.Microway adds value for customers at every stage of an AI deployment, from tailoring hardware, software, and storage architecture of deployments to end users' needs, reviewing networking, power, and cooling designs and matching them to the customers' facility, executing unmatched hardware burn-in testing and QA, providing comprehensive integration of software including the NVIDIA DGX OS, NVIDIA Mission Control and NVIDIA Base Command Manager, NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA NIM, and executing professional onsite installations of AI deployments.This level of expertise plays a crucial role in the successful deployment of DGX SuperPOD.Microway's value-add ensures customers can run real workloads on their deployment day 1 after installation, allowing them to realize faster value from their investment.“Microway has been recognized by NVIDIA for our expertise in delivering AI deployments with this new DGX SuperPOD Specialization Partner status” said Lorne Wilson, COO of Microway.“We're excited to be ready to deliver customers NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD deployments, so they can deploy their own AI factories.”Microway experts are available to engage with any customers interested in DGX SuperPOD and AI factory deployments in North America. To contact them :

