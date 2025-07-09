Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MORSE Corp Hosts Community Cleanup Day

2025-07-09 03:31:08
To add a competitive element to the day, the MORSE teams divided into smaller groups to see which one could collect the most trash. The teams returned with hundreds of pounds of trash, adding an extra layer of engagement and fun to the day. Each quarter, MORSE hosts company-wide events that bring the organization together, with team building as a key outcome. This event was a great example of how we can come together to make a difference in our community.

About MORSE: MORSE Corp (MORSECORP Inc.) is an employee owned, small business based in Cambridge, MA, Arlington, VA, and Seattle, WA with a history of fielding cutting-edge technology. MORSE boasts a specially selected team of scientists, engineers, and software developers to deliver best-in-class technical solutions that solve difficult multidisciplinary problems faced by the US National Security Ecosystem.

