Aspen HR Launches Single Sign-On And Technology Integrations To Elevate Client Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Aspen HR announces several advancements in its technology roadmap: the launch of Single Sign-On (SSO) and a expansion of its HR technology integration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aspen HR , a leading white-glove Certified Professional Employer Organization (Certified PEO), announces several advancements in its technology roadmap: the launch of Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality and a strategic expansion of its HR technology integration capabilities.These initiatives are designed to collectively transform the client experience by streamlining the client experience, bolstering security, and profoundly enhancing the overall efficiency of their PEO solutions.Streamlining Access for a Superior Client ExperienceAspen HR has partnered with Okta, a premier identity management provider, to deliver a seamless SSO experience for its clients. This new functionality allows users to access their iSolved accounts using their primary domain services, such as Microsoft Office 365. This not only simplifies the login process by eliminating the need for multiple passwords but also inherently enhances security by consolidating access points.“We're excited to offer SSO for iSolved to our clients,” says Mark Sinatra, CEO.“This isn't just about easier logins; it's a critical component of our larger vision to provide a secure, efficient, and deeply integrated HR platform. By simplifying access, we're laying the groundwork for a more cohesive client experience.”Streamlining Operations Through Advanced HR IntegrationsFurther building on this technological foundation, Aspen HR has helped clients with integrations across a variety of leading third-party platforms, including:- QuickBooks: Enables seamless payroll data syncing and expense reporting, minimizing manual data entry and ensuring accounting accuracy.- Sage: Connects HR and finance workflows for real-time updates on employee compensation and benefits, streamlining financial reconciliation.- NetSuite: Facilitates automated transfer of employee records and time-off balances, enhancing HR reporting and compliance tracking.- Greenhouse: Integrates candidate data directly into employee onboarding, reducing duplication and accelerating new hire processing.- Yardi: Links workforce data with property management systems, improving visibility of labor costs and vendor payments for real estate operations.- Slavic 401k: Supports 360° payroll deferral and loan data syncs, giving employees up-to-date retirement balances while easing plan administration and repayment tracking.- Giving & Volunteering: Imports timecard details for employee volunteer hours, supporting CSR tracking and reporting without extra paperwork.- PayKonnect: Automates deductions, deferrals, and loan repayments in one workflow, ensuring benefit adjustments are timely and accurate with less manual input.These integrations, working in tandem with the simplified access provided by SSO, aim to significantly reduce the administrative burden of employee management. The ultimate goal is to provide Aspen HR clients with a truly unified platform where they can manage their workforce with unprecedented ease and efficiency.Aspen HR's Commitment to InnovationThese significant milestones in our technology roadmap underscore Aspen HR's dedication to continuous innovation and delivering leading-edge solutions . These strategic initiatives ensure that Aspen HR clients benefit from the most secure, efficient, and integrated HR solutions available, allowing them to focus more on their people and less on administrative burdens.“Our commitment is to continually innovate and equip our clients with the best tools for their HR operations,” adds Mark Sinatra, CEO at Aspen HR.“These advancements are direct reflections of that promise, delivering tangible benefits today and even greater efficiencies in the near future.”About Aspen HRAspen HR is a white-glove Certified PEO that empowers businesses to focus on growth by providing a comprehensive suite of HR solutions. We offer a single source for payroll, benefits administration, HR compliance, risk management, and 401(k) plans. Our exceptional service and industry expertise have helped us achieve a remarkable client retention rate and earn recognition as a top performer on the Inc. 5000 list and the San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for several years in a row. Aspen HR has offices across the country and serves clients across all 50 states.

