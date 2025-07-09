Borgman Company Strengthens Energy Portfolio With $31.1M Acquisition
DALLAS, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Borgman Company (TBC), a privately held conglomerate corporation based in Dallas, TX, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an undisclosed oil company with producing assets and service infrastructure located across West Texas. The transaction, valued at approximately $31.1 million, significantly enhances TBC's presence and resource base in the Permian Basin.
"This is a pivotal step in our long-term growth strategy within a historic American industry," said Jim Fisher, Executive Vice President and COO at The Borgman Company, "The assets we're acquiring not only provide immediate operational value but also establish a scalable platform for continued expansion across the major basins. We will continue to develop long-standing relationships within a community that has been the backbone of our country for decades and decades to come."
With this transaction, The Borgman Company reinforces its commitment to investing in high-quality assets and supporting the long-term vitality of domestic energy production. As TBC expands its footprint in one of the nation's most prolific oil-producing regions, it remains focused on responsible development and creating lasting value for the communities and partners it serves.
About The Borgman Company
The Borgman Company (TBC) is a diversified American conglomerate with core interests spanning energy, chemicals, and agriculture. We focus on building and managing the foundational industries that power everyday life while driving innovation to help shape the essential sectors for generations to come.
Advisors
Clark Hill PLC served as the lead legal advisor while Cotton, Bledsoe, Tighe, & Dawson PC served as a specialist legal advisor.
