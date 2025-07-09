Techbridge Girls Marks 25 Years Of Impact, Equity, And Joy In STEM

Techbridge Girls 25th Anniversary Logo

Techbridge Girls (TBG) proudly celebrates 25 years of igniting brilliance and joy in STEM.

- Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge GirlsOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Techbridge Girls (TBG) proudly celebrates 25 years of igniting brilliance and joy in STEM.Over the last two and a half decades, Techbridge Girls has reached more than 100,000 students, trained thousands of educators, and shifted systems by delivering joyful, culturally responsive STEM programming across the country. In 2025, the organization kicks off a year of celebration and reflection, highlighting the people, programs, and partnerships that have shaped its journey-and the bold vision for what's next.“From assembling kits in a school staff room to leading national conversations on AI and STEM equity, Techbridge Girls has always met the moment with innovation and heart,” said Savita Raj, CEO of Techbridge Girls.“This anniversary is a celebration of impact, and an invitation to dream forward with us.”Emerging Narratives: A Call to ActionAs part of the anniversary campaign, TBG will roll out national storytelling initiatives, AI-powered“STEM Futures” experiences, and a full calendar of virtual and in-person events to honor the power of girls' voices, community, and systemic change.Techbridge Girls invites mission-aligned organizations, supporters, and community members to be part of this historic year. Partner with us to sponsor activations, donate to fuel the next generation of STEM leaders, and celebrate through the #IamTBG campaign.Throughout 2025 and beyond, Techbridge Girls will continue to transform classrooms, communities, and systems-pushing past access alone to build belonging, persistence, and leadership pathways for all..What's YOUR Techbridge Girls story?Email us at ...!Share a story here.Call us and leave a message all about YOU and Techbridge Girls at +1 919-249-8782Share a video or picture on social media! Tag @TBG and #emergingnarratives and/or #IamTBGAbout Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls-especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth-can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that equip educators and ignite girls' confidence and brilliance. With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not just expanding opportunity-we're rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.Learn more at .Media Contact:Jennifer Stancil, Chief Development Officer...

