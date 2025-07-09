COMIC-CON TO PREMIERE SNEAK PEEK OF DOCUMENTARY ON SONIA MANZANO, AKA 'MARIA' FROM SESAME STREET

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Filmmakers of STREET SMART: LESSONS FROM A TV ICON to share never-before-seen clips and stories of the woman behind one of television's most beloved characters

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The team behind STREET SMART: LESSONS FROM A TV ICON will present a special sneak peek screening and panel at San Diego Comic-Con which runs from July 24 to July 27, 2025. (The official date and time of the sneak peek will be announced by Comic-Con in July.)Audiences grew up with“Maria” from Sesame Street. Now, Comic-Con audiences will get a first look at the woman behind the character.Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Ernie Bustamante, STREET SMART traces Sonia Manzano's inspiring journey from her roots in the South Bronx to becoming a television pioneer - and how she continues to shape culture on her own terms. Through rare interviews, original animation, and reenactments, the film goes beyond Sesame Street to reveal the struggles, triumphs, and defining moments that shaped the real Sonia.The Comic-Con event will feature never-before-seen clips from the film, behind-the-scenes stories, and a conversation with the creative team.Panelists include:Ernie Bustamante, DirectorSteven Canals, Producer (POSE)Jeffrey Aviles, IllustratorGrisselle Escotto, Actress who portrays Sonia Manzano in the filmMisty Espinoza, Moderator & Impact ProducerDirector Ernie Bustamante states,“This film is a coming-of-age story, a masterclass in resilience, and a testament to the power of television. Sonia has spent her entire life making television that educates and entertains. This documentary gives us the chance to learn from her once again. And I'm so excited to share it with Comic-Con audiences.”ABOUT ERNIE BUSTAMANTEErnie Bustamante is an Emmy-nominated TV writer, filmmaker, and educator. He served as the creator/showrunner of the award-winning satirical web series BORDER PATROL. His stories center Latino characters and are deeply influenced by his upbringing in the Arizona desert. STREET SMART: LESSONS FROM A TV ICON is his debut feature film.ABOUT SONIA MANZANOSonia Manzano was proudly raised in the South Bronx. Her love of performing led her to the prestigious High School of Performing Arts, followed by a drama scholarship to Carnegie Mellon University. She soon joined the groundbreaking off-Broadway production of Godspell.At just 21 years old, Sonia landed the iconic role of“Maria” on SESAME STREET, becoming the first Latina to appear on national television in a regular role-a role she would embody for 44 years. Sonia quickly became a standout on the revolutionary children's show, known for her comic timing and honest, heartfelt performances.“Maria” became a source of comfort and joy for millions of children-especially those who had never seen themselves represented on screen.But Sonia was more than just a character. She became a trailblazer behind the scenes as well, joining the writing team on SESAME STREET, earning 15 Emmy Awards, and receiving the Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.She is also a prolific author, with books such as The Revolution of Evelyn Serrano (which received the Pura Belpré Author Honor in 2013), Coming Up Cuban (2022), and her critically acclaimed memoir Becoming Maria: Love and Chaos in the South Bronx (2015).Today, Sonia creates television on her own terms. In 2021, she launched the animated PBS series ALMA'S WAY with Fred Rogers Productions, a show designed to empower the next generation of kids to think for themselves.

