Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi

Key Takeaways:



Resolving Bitcoin's Utility Paradox: tBTC on Sui Eliminates the Choice Between Security and Utility.

Web3 Benefits with Web2 Ease : Experience Bitcoin DeFi with 400ms finality and near-zero fees on Sui's high-performance network.

Unprecedented Capital Efficiency: Bitcoin liquidity flows freely across an ecosystem of protocols, maintaining deep liquidity without fragmentation. Complete Bitcoin DeFi Suite: Immediate access to trading, lending, and leveraged DeFi strategies through tBTC, backed by 1:1 Real Bitcoin.

tBTC Meets Sui: Liberating Bitcoin from Digital Vaults







Threshold and Sui have announced a major integration to bring tBTC , the leading decentralized Bitcoin asset, to the Sui blockchain, engineered for mass adoption. This collaboration unlocks access to over $500 million in Bitcoin liquidity for Sui's high-performance DeFi ecosystem, known for its near-zero fees, sub-second finality, and exceptional capital efficiency.

Threshold Network's tBTC is a decentralized, trust-minimized onchain version of Bitcoin that preserves Bitcoin's core principles while enabling liquidity across DeFi ecosystems. Now live on Sui, tBTC empowers users to trade, lend, and engage in advanced DeFi strategies within a secure, scalable environment, with transaction finality as fast as 400 milliseconds.

Sui will be the first non-EVM chain to support direct minting on the Threshold app , expanding accessibility and reinforcing its position as a premier destination for Bitcoin liquidity. On Sui, tBTC can participate in DeFi strategies within a high-speed, scalable environment-from trading and lending to more specialized use cases, such as serving as collateral on protocols like Bucket, while preserving its core properties.







The integration will expand Sui's growing Bitcoin ecosystem across four Sui-native protocols:



Bluefin : Trade tBTC across select pairs and unlock additional APR rewards.

Bucket : Save, spend, and explore Bitcoin-powered DeFi with ease.

AlphaLend : Access advanced lending pairs and APR% rewards by supplying tBTC. AlphaFi : Enable high-leverage BTC DeFi strategies with auto-looping vaults.

Additionally, users can also mint tBTC directly on Sui via the Threshold dApp, providing a secure and easy access point to BTCFi. Key benefits of tBTC on Sui include:



Sub-Second Finality : Transactions complete in 400 milliseconds.

Eliminate Fragmentation : Move Bitcoin seamlessly between protocols with near-zero fees.

True Sovereignty : No reliance on centralized custodians. Web3 Power, Web2 UX : Fast, cheap, and user-friendly.

Lastly, Wormhole will serve as the key interoperability provider for tBTC's expansion to the Sui network. A dedicated bridge enabling users to move tBTC from other networks to Sui will soon be available on the Portal website. This integration will streamline cross-chain activity, making it easier for users to access Bitcoin DeFi across various ecosystems, including Sui, Ethereum, and others.





Enhanced Bitcoin DeFi Experience

Bitcoin DeFi is thriving on Sui, with a significant portion of Sui's TVL now composed of BTC-backed assets. Since February 2025, a substantial amount of Bitcoin volume has flowed into Sui-native protocols. The integration of tBTC will strengthen this ecosystem by:



Unlocking seamless Bitcoin liquidity on Sui through direct tBTC minting.

Supporting leveraged DeFi strategies without compromising decentralization. Delivering frictionless DeFi interactions backed by industry-grade infrastructure.

As the world's most valuable digital asset gains momentum and utility, Bitcoin expands beyond serving as a store of value to power decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.





Strategic Three-Month Campaign

To support the launch of Threshold's tBTC on Sui, Threshold and Sui are kicking off a three-month campaign to facilitate long-term adoption. The initiative includes protocol-level developer support and ecosystem-wide activations to ensure the Bitcoin Standard flourishes in modern DeFi applications. This also includes limited-time incentives on select Sui DeFi Protocols, namely Bucket, AlphaLend, and Bluefin.

Bitcoin was never meant to sit idle. With tBTC on Sui, it won't have to. Users can get involved in this campaign by:



Direct Minting of tBTC on Sui via Threshold dApp:



How to Mint tBTC to Sui Tutorial:



Participating in Galxe Quest and Other Quests:



Experience fluid trading on Bluefin DEX:

Access tBTC lending options through AlphaLend:



Transform idle BTC into everyday utility with Bucket Automate complex Bitcoin strategies with AlphaFi

Learn more about Sui and the Threshold Network at

About Threshold Network

Threshold Network is the decentralized protocol behind tBTC, a fully non-custodial, 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset secured by a 51-of-100 threshold signer model. tBTC enables native BTC to move across chains like Ethereum, Base, BOB, and Arbitrum without requiring custodians or compromising security. With over $ 500 M in TVL and over $ 3.6 B in bridge volume, Threshold offers the most battle-tested, trust-minimized Bitcoin infrastructure in DeFi. For more information about Threshold Network, users can visit

About Sui

