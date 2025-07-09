India: Prime Minister Pays Homage To The Founding Father And First President Of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma, At Heroes Acre Memorial

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid homage to the Founding Father and the First President of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma at the Heroes Acre memorial.

Prime Minister remembered Dr. Sam Nujoma as a visionary leader who devoted his life to the struggle for Namibia's independence. As the first President of free Namibia, Dr. Nujoma made inspiring contribution to the country's nation making. His legacy continues to inspire people across the world.

Dr. Sam Nujoma was a great friend of India. His august presence during the establishment of the first ever-diplomatic mission of Namibia [SWAPO at that time] in 1986 in New Delhi will always be cherished and fondly remembered by the people of India.

