Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo Of Equatorial Guinea Today Received H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson & His Accompanying Delegation


2025-07-09 03:14:51
(MENAFN- APO Group)


H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea today received H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the @_AfricanUnion Commission&his accompanying delegation that included Deputy Chairperson @DCP_Haddadi&Chief of Staff @souefmo_elamine at the State House in Malabo, ahead of the 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (MYCM) of the AU, RECs,&RMs, scheduled for 10–13 July 2025.

The Chairperson expressed appreciation to President Obiang for the warm welcome graciously hosting the Meeting&for his continued support for the work of the Union. President Obiang reaffirmed his Government's full readiness to host the MYCM.

Convened under the auspices of the AU Commission&the Government of Equatorial Guinea, the Meeting will bring together the AU Bureau, Heads of RECs, senior AUC officials, AU specialized bodies, and institutional partners to advance continental coordination and integration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

MENAFN09072025004934011406ID1109781256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search