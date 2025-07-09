H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo Of Equatorial Guinea Today Received H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson & His Accompanying Delegation
H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea today received H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the @_AfricanUnion Commission&his accompanying delegation that included Deputy Chairperson @DCP_Haddadi&Chief of Staff @souefmo_elamine at the State House in Malabo, ahead of the 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (MYCM) of the AU, RECs,&RMs, scheduled for 10–13 July 2025.
The Chairperson expressed appreciation to President Obiang for the warm welcome graciously hosting the Meeting&for his continued support for the work of the Union. President Obiang reaffirmed his Government's full readiness to host the MYCM.
Convened under the auspices of the AU Commission&the Government of Equatorial Guinea, the Meeting will bring together the AU Bureau, Heads of RECs, senior AUC officials, AU specialized bodies, and institutional partners to advance continental coordination and integration.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
