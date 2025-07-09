South Africa: Directive From The Speaker's Office On General Mkhwanazi's Allegations
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has received the directive from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, mandating three committees to consider, on an urgent basis, in terms of their respective mandates, the wide-ranging allegations regarding security matters that have implications for the country's national security made by the KZN Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and then report to the National Assembly.
”The mandate is clear and the committee will endeavour to urgently conclude the necessary processes to determine the parameters, format and structure of the envisaged process,” Mr Cameron emphasised.
But of outmost importance is the need for urgency in finalising modalities to set the process in motion. To this end, a legal opinion, which has already been requested, is necessary to ascertain the best possible approach.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
