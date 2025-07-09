Morocco Reopens Its Embassy In Damascus

Upon High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco reopened its Embassy in Damascus last Sunday, with all its administrative services resuming their activities.

HM the King had announced in His speech to the 34th Summit of the League of Arab States, held on May 17 in Baghdad, the Kingdom's decision to reopen its Embassy in Damascus, which was closed in 2012, affirming that this move "will contribute to opening up broader prospects for the historical bilateral relations between our countries and our peoples in the two brotherly nations".

The Sovereign also reiterated the Kingdom's unchanging historic position on Syria, as expressed in the letter sent by His Majesty the King to President Ahmed Acharaa, namely support for the valiant Syrian people in their quest for freedom, security and stability, and commitment to the preservation of Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the same day, Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Al-Chaibani expressed his country's thanks and gratitude for the decision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to reopen the Moroccan Embassy in Damascus.

The reopening of the Embassy took place with a view to completing the administrative procedures and rehabilitation work necessary for its transfer to a new headquarters, in line with the new momentum of Moroccan-Syrian ties.

