The Liberian Ambassador To Sierra Leone Bids Farewell To Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, After Three Years Of Dedicated Service In Sierra Leone

The Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Her Excellency Madam Angie Lavela von Ballmoos, has officially taken leave of His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio after three years of dedicated service in Sierra Leone.

Reflecting on her time in the country, Ambassador von Ballmoos noted that it was with a heavy heart that she bids farewell, marking the end of a fulfilling tenure in what she described as a beautiful and welcoming nation. She expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality she received and remarked that she would greatly miss the people, the shared cultural heritage, and the local cuisine.

Ambassador von Ballmoos also extended her heartfelt congratulations to President Bio on his recent election as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Your appointment brings hope not only to Sierra Leone but to the entire sub-region and Africa at large,” she stated.“We in Liberia are humbled and proud of your achievement, especially because of the personal and historical ties we share.”

She further commended President Bio's leadership, particularly his role in the African Union's Committee of Ten (C-10), his commitment to human capital development, and his advocacy for gender equality.

“We are optimistic about what ECOWAS can achieve under your leadership. The people of the region stand to benefit immensely from your efforts in fostering peace and building capacity across the sub-region,” she added.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the outgoing ambassador for her outstanding service and contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

“Your service in Sierra Leone has been impactful. You have championed Liberia's interests with distinction, and as the exemplary public servant that you are, I am confident you will continue to make Liberia proud-and should be proud of yourself as well,” he stated.

President Bio added that Ambassador von Ballmoos would be deeply missed and assured her that Sierra Leone, especially Freetown, would always be home.

“You are always welcome to return anytime,” he concluded warmly.

