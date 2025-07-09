Cameroon: United States (U.S.) Embassy In Yaoundé Announces Changes To Visa Procedures And Fees

Effective immediately, and in keeping with the U.S. Government's global efforts to tighten U.S. immigration requirements, the U.S. Embassy Yaoundé is revising its visa procedures, as well as the validity periods and issuance fees for most visa classifications. Cameroonian citizens who successfully apply for a tourist, business, exchange, or student visa are now issued a single-entry, three-month validity visa, with a significantly reduced issuance fee of $35 or its equivalent in FCFA (down from $215) to be paid if the visa is approved. Temporary work visas now also have a single-entry, three-month validity, with a reduced issuance fee of $45.

A U.S. visa permits the visa holder to travel to the United States up until the visa's expiration date. The traveler's authorized duration of stay in the United States is distinct from the visa validity and is determined by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (that is, the U.S. immigration authorities travelers encounter upon arrival at port of entry).

In addition, the Embassy is suspending indefinitely the nonimmigrant visa interview waiver program that allowed some visa applicants who had had prior visas to apply without coming into the Embassy for an interview. Henceforth, all nonimmigrant visa applicants applying in Cameroon are now required to appear for an in-person interview at the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé.

The Embassy remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States while maintaining the integrity of its visa adjudication and issuance process. We strongly encourage all applicants to visit the Embassy's website at for detailed procedural information and to schedule a visa interview accordingly. Applicants should also carefully review the legally-established visa eligibility criteria prior to paying for an appointment to try to assess objectively whether they are likely to qualify for the desired visa under U.S. law. Doing an objective self-assessment against the legal criteria will save applicants time, effort, and money on a visa application that is likely to be denied.

