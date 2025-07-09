403
Petroreconcavo Navigates Production Dip And Expands Gas Infrastructure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) PetroReconcavo, Brazil's largest independent onshore oil and gas producer, reported a daily average output of 26,900 barrels of oil equivalent in June 2025, according to official company disclosures.
This figure represents a 1.8% drop from May, where output reached 27,400 barrels per day. The company attributed the decline to a seven-day halt at the Cassarongongo field in Bahia, which had averaged 768 barrels per day in May and accounted for about 3% of total production.
Despite this setback, the Potiguar asset maintained stable production at 13,500 barrels per day. The company's financial performance reflects these operational realities.
PetroReconcavo's stock traded at R$14.73 on July 8, 2025, with a market capitalization of approximately R$4.2 billion ($780 million). The company's share price has declined by over 16% in the past year.
This trend aligns with broader pressures in the oil market, where increased global supply has weighed on prices and valuations. Major financial institutions have responded to these conditions.
For example, analysts recently downgraded PetroReconcavo 's stock from“buy” to“neutral” and cut the target price from R$26 to R$17, citing limited upside compared to competitors and ongoing market headwinds.
PetroReconcavo has focused on strengthening aits business fundamentals despite these challenges. In June 2025, the company acquired a 50% stake in midstream natural gas infrastructure in Rio Grande do Norte for $65 million.
PetroReconcavo Inks Infrastructure Deal with Brava Energia
This deal, structured with Brava Energia , includes natural gas processing units, a key pipeline, and liquefied natural gas storage. The agreement aims to boost operational efficiency, maximize asset use, and reduce costs.
Brava Energia will purchase natural gas from PetroReconcavo for five years, with the deal set to start in the second half of 2025. The company's recent financial results show resilience.
In the first quarter of 2025, PetroReconcavo reported net income of R$227.5 million, more than doubling the R$110 million posted a year earlier.
Revenue for the period reached R$3.38 billion, with a dividend yield of 11%. The company maintains a light capital structure and strong cash flow, which supports attractive dividends for shareholders.
However, lifting costs remain a concern, averaging $13.9 per barrel. PetroReconcavo's story highlights the operational risks of managing mature oil fields and the importance of adapting to market shifts.
The company's approach-investing in infrastructure, controlling costs, and seeking stable cash flows-reflects a pragmatic response to both local and international pressures.
Investors and business observers watch these moves closely, as they reveal how independent producers navigate volatility and position themselves for long-term sustainability in a competitive sector.
