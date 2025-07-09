Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tariffs Bring $300 Billion In 2025: US Government Bets On Homegrown Industry


2025-07-09 03:14:20
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States has taken a bold approach in 2025 by collecting about $100 billion in tariff revenue so far, with expectations to reach $300 billion by the end of the year.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed these figures, reflecting the impact of new trade policies that include a 10% tax on nearly all imports and higher tariffs on key goods like steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

The average US tarif rate has climbed to about 15%, marking the highest level in over a century. Some products, such as copper, now face a 50% import tax, and tariffs on Chinese goods reached as high as 145% before recent adjustments.

Plans are underway for new tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The Congressional Budget Office projects that tariff revenue could reach $2.8 trillion over the next decade.

These policies aim to strengthen American industry and increase government revenue. While some estimates from economic analysts suggest possible impacts on consumer prices and growth, it is important to note their limitations.



These figures are not official government data but projections based on economic models. As such, there is room for optimism about the broader effects.

The focus on tariffs has encouraged many US businesses to rethink their supply chains and invest more in domestic production. This shift could support job creation and wage growth in key industries, especially manufacturing.

The government's approach also signals a renewed commitment to supporting American workers and companies, potentially leading to a more resilient and self-reliant economy.

Major trading partners have responded with their own tariffs, but the US remains a significant player in global trade. The new policies may open opportunities for American businesses to innovate and compete more effectively both at home and abroad.

While the full economic impact will become clearer over time, the current direction highlights a proactive effort to prioritize domestic industry and government revenue.

The US is charting a new course in trade policy, with the potential for positive outcomes for businesses, workers, and the broader economy. All figures referenced are based on official government statements or clearly identified as estimates from economic analyses.

